Jennifer Newak, Education Services Specialist at El Paso MEPS, participates in discussion at the 2024 Test Control Officer and Education Services Specialist Symposium in Fontana, Wisconsin. USMEPCOM hosted over 140 personnel from across 65 MEPS for the Test Control Officer and Education Services Specialist Symposium, May 21-23.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 08:59
|Photo ID:
|8436616
|VIRIN:
|240521-D-CW293-1087
|Resolution:
|6240x3512
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|FONTANA, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by Ashley Toomey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT