    USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium [Image 1 of 2]

    USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium

    FONTANA, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Ashley Toomey 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Jennifer Newak, Education Services Specialist at El Paso MEPS, participates in discussion at the 2024 Test Control Officer and Education Services Specialist Symposium in Fontana, Wisconsin. USMEPCOM hosted over 140 personnel from across 65 MEPS for the Test Control Officer and Education Services Specialist Symposium, May 21-23.

    USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium
    USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium

    USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium

    Testing
    ASVAB
    MEPS
    USMEPCOM
    CEP

