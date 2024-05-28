Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The forgotten allies: Asian-American US Army Capt. Jennifer French discusses her family’s role in the Vietnam conflict [Image 7 of 7]

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French, chief of public affairs for the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), poses for a photo at her graduation from the Defense Information School in Fort Meade, Maryland, June 23, 2023. French is of Laotian descent and shared her family's legacy of military service for the U.S. Department of Defense Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage month. (Courtesy photo)

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Asian American Pacific Islander
    AAPI
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

