The forgotten allies: Asian-American US Army Capt. Jennifer French discusses her family’s role in the Vietnam conflict

Mecksavanh Xayasouk, the uncle of U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French, chief of public affairs for the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), stands in front of a sign at the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss., in 2024, 53 years after he originally received training there. Xayasouk served in the Royal Laotian Airforce during the Vietnam conflict, and he is one of several Asian-American family members who inspired French to serve in the military. (Courtesy photo)

