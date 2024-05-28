The forgotten allies: Asian-American US Army Capt. Jennifer French discusses her family’s role in the Vietnam conflict

Mecksavanh Xayasouk, the uncle of U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French, chief of public affairs for the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), stands at the entrance to an airplane in 1971. Xayasouk served in the Royal Laotian Airforce during the Vietnam conflict, and he is one of several Asian-American family members who inspired French to serve in the military. (Courtesy photo)

