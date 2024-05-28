The forgotten allies: Asian-American US Army Capt. Jennifer French discusses her family’s role in the Vietnam conflict

The maternal grandfather of U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French, chief of public affairs for the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) is featured in a black and white French book “Les Bataillons thais en Indochine.” French's grandfather served in the French Army from 1940 until 1953 and is one of several Asian-American family members who inspired French to serve in the military. (Courtesy photo)

