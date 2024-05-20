The forgotten allies: Asian-American US Army Capt. Jennifer French discusses her family’s role in the Vietnam conflict

U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French, right, chief of public affairs for the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), prepares for an airborne operation with Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez with the same unit, in Aviano, Italy, May 21, 2024. French is of Laotian descent and shared her family's legacy of military service for the U.S. Department of Defense Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage month. (Courtesy photo)

