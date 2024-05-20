Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The forgotten allies: Asian-American US Army Capt. Jennifer French discusses her family’s role in the Vietnam conflict [Image 3 of 7]

    The forgotten allies: Asian-American US Army Capt. Jennifer French discusses her family’s role in the Vietnam conflict

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.21.2024

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French, right, chief of public affairs for the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), prepares for an airborne operation with Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez with the same unit, in Aviano, Italy, May 21, 2024. French is of Laotian descent and shared her family's legacy of military service for the U.S. Department of Defense Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage month. (Courtesy photo)

    The forgotten allies: Asian-American US Army Capt. Jennifer French discusses her family&rsquo;s legacy of military service

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Asian American Pacific Islander
    AAPI
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

