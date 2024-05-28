Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Commander Visits 386th AEW [Image 7 of 10]

    AFCENT Commander Visits 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Simonne Barker 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins an Airman from the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 28, 2024. France met with key leaders, airmen and partners to gain knowledge about their current mission objectives, recent accomplishments and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:38
    Photo ID: 8436554
    VIRIN: 240528-F-AI633-1021
    Resolution: 4423x2943
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    Ninth Air Force

