AFCENT Commander Visits 386th AEW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins an Airman from the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 28, 2024. France met with key leaders, airmen and partners to gain knowledge about their current mission objectives, recent accomplishments and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)

