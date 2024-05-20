Camp Lemonnier Voting Officer Ensures Service Member Voices are Heard

Lt. Cmdr. Jimmy Dinh serves as Camp Lemonnier's Installation Voting Assistance Officer (IVAO); he helps service members and overseas U.S. citizens understand their voting rights and helps them navigate the complexities of absentee voting.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Patricia Elkins)

