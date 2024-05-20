Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Voting Officer Ensures Service Member Voices are Heard

    DJIBOUTI

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Lt. Cmdr. Jimmy Dinh serves as Camp Lemonnier's Installation Voting Assistance Officer (IVAO); he helps service members and overseas U.S. citizens understand their voting rights and helps them navigate the complexities of absentee voting.

    Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Patricia Elkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Voting Officer Ensures Service Member Voices are Heard, by PO1 Patricia Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

