Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

Members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Veterans Employee Readiness Group and Federal Managers Association host a wreath dedication during the Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 23. Retired Lt. Col. Thom Metz from the United States Army plays a rendition of "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes to honor the fallen.

Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US