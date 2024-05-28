Members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Veterans Employee Readiness Group and Federal Managers Association host a wreath dedication during the Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 23. Retired Lt. Col. Thom Metz from the United States Army plays a rendition of "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes to honor the fallen.
Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
