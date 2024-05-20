The guests of honor at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 23 salute the flag as it's raised at half-staff. The Battlefield Cross, constructed out of personal effects from shipyard veterans, stands in the foreground to represent their fallen brothers and sisters.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 07:19
|Photo ID:
|8436436
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-YO710-3511
|Resolution:
|2711x4067
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors [Image 9 of 9], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT