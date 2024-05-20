Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors [Image 1 of 9]

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The guests of honor at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 23 salute the flag as it's raised at half-staff. The Battlefield Cross, constructed out of personal effects from shipyard veterans, stands in the foreground to represent their fallen brothers and sisters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 07:19
    Photo ID: 8436436
    VIRIN: 240523-N-YO710-3511
    Resolution: 2711x4067
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors [Image 9 of 9], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT