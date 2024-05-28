Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts FOD Walkdown [Image 2 of 3]

    George Washington Conducts FOD Walkdown

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) walk the flight deck during a foreign object debris walkdown while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 28, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 06:39
    VIRIN: 240528-N-CU716-1002
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    CVN73
    Atlantic Ocean
    Southern Seas
    Warfighter
    USSGW
    SS24

