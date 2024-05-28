George Washington Conducts FOD Walkdown

Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) walk the flight deck during a foreign object debris walkdown while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 28, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

