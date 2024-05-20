Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF Maj. Gen. Etani recognizes III MEF Marine [Image 4 of 4]

    JGSDF Maj. Gen. Etani recognizes III MEF Marine

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Cindie Blair, right, outgoing judge advocate general with III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Etani, a judge advocate general with the JGSDF, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 29, 2024. Blair was recognized for her distinguished contribution to JGSDF with a certificate of appreciation and a Defense Cooperation Medal by Maj. Gen. Etani. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:41
    Photo ID: 8436337
    VIRIN: 240529-M-YJ953-1018
    Resolution: 6487x3649
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    JGSDF
    Marines
    Award
    Certificate of Appreciation
    III MEF
    Defense Cooperation Medal

