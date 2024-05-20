JGSDF Maj. Gen. Etani recognizes III MEF Marine

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Cindie Blair, right, outgoing judge advocate general with III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Etani, a judge advocate general with the JGSDF, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 29, 2024. Blair was recognized for her distinguished contribution to JGSDF with a certificate of appreciation and a Defense Cooperation Medal by Maj. Gen. Etani. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

