    JGSDF Maj. Gen. Etani recognizes III MEF Marine [Image 3 of 4]

    JGSDF Maj. Gen. Etani recognizes III MEF Marine

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Etani, a judge advocate general with JGSDF, presents U.S. Marine Corps Col. Cindie Blair, a judge advocate general with III Marine Expeditionary Force, with a certificate of appreciation and a Defense Cooperation Medal on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 29, 2024. Blair was recognized for her distinguished contribution to JGSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    JGSDF
    Marines
    Award
    Certificate of Appreciation
    III MEF
    Defense Cooperation Medal

