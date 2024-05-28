Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Etani, a judge advocate general with JGSDF, presents U.S. Marine Corps Col. Cindie Blair, a judge advocate general with III Marine Expeditionary Force, with a certificate of appreciation and a Defense Cooperation Medal on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 29, 2024. Blair was recognized for her distinguished contribution to JGSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 05:41
|Photo ID:
|8436335
|VIRIN:
|240529-M-YJ953-1015
|Resolution:
|2380x4231
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JGSDF Maj. Gen. Etani recognizes III MEF Marine [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT