U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Loyster, a unit supply specialist, and Capt. Joseph Marcoux, a chaplain, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, transfer a fresh supply of bottled water into the company’s supply tent during Exercise African Lion 24 in Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8436332
|VIRIN:
|240524-Z-HB296-1036
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|TANTAN, MA
|Hometown:
|BROCKPORT, NY, US
|Hometown:
|KIRKVILLE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th IBCT HQ logistical operations in Morocco [Image 2 of 2], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
