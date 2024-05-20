27th IBCT HQ logistical operations in Morocco

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Loyster, a unit supply specialist, and Capt. Joseph Marcoux, a chaplain, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, transfer a fresh supply of bottled water into the company’s supply tent during Exercise African Lion 24 in Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

