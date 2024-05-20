Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th IBCT HQ logistical operations in Morocco [Image 1 of 2]

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Loyster, a unit supply specialist, and Capt. Joseph Marcoux, a chaplain, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, transfer a fresh supply of bottled water into the company’s supply tent during Exercise African Lion 24 in Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:35
    Photo ID: 8436332
    VIRIN: 240524-Z-HB296-1036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: TANTAN, MA
    Hometown: BROCKPORT, NY, US
    Hometown: KIRKVILLE, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th IBCT HQ logistical operations in Morocco [Image 2 of 2], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    27IBCT

