21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mackelle Johnson, honor guard, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, carries the remains of 1st Lt. Nathan Baskin, who went missing during World War II, to the 21st TSC mortuary affairs team after a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. Baskind was announced accounted for on May 8, 2024, when the Volksbund (German War Graves Commission) and private research organizations exhumed the remains for analysis. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)
05.28.2024
05.29.2024
|8436262
|240529-A-SS112-1006
|5472x3648
|5.92 MB
KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|0
