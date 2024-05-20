Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 7 of 7]

    21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mackelle Johnson, honor guard, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, carries the remains of 1st Lt. Nathan Baskin, who went missing during World War II, to the 21st TSC mortuary affairs team after a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. Baskind was announced accounted for on May 8, 2024, when the Volksbund (German War Graves Commission) and private research organizations exhumed the remains for analysis. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    This work, 21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

