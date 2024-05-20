21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier

U.S. Service Members from the Marines, Navy, and Air Force stand at parade rest while waiting for the remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, who went missing during World War II, to be transferred to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command mortuary affairs team at a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. The death report of Baskind revealed that he was captured and died at a German hospital on June 23, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

