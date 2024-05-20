Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 6 of 7]

    21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Service Members from the Marines, Navy, and Air Force stand at parade rest while waiting for the remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, who went missing during World War II, to be transferred to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command mortuary affairs team at a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. The death report of Baskind revealed that he was captured and died at a German hospital on June 23, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    This work, 21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII
    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether

