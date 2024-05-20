U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Darlington, bugler, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus, plays taps at the end of the dignified transfer of remains for U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, who went missing during World War II, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. Taps is a bugle call sounded to signal “lights out” at the end of a military day, as well as during patriotic memorial ceremonies and military funerals conducted by the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 04:18 Photo ID: 8436260 VIRIN: 240529-A-SS112-1007 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.79 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.