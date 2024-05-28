Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 4 of 7]

    21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Colby Graves (right), honor guard, and Staff Sgt. Mackelle Johnson (left), honor guard, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, stand at attention beside the remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, who went missing during World War II, at a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. After the war, a death and burial report for Baskind was discovered among the records recovered from the Germans. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 04:18
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
