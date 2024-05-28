U.S. Army Pfc. Colby Graves (right), honor guard, and Staff Sgt. Mackelle Johnson (left), honor guard, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, stand at attention beside the remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, who went missing during World War II, at a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. After the war, a death and burial report for Baskind was discovered among the records recovered from the Germans. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 04:18 Photo ID: 8436259 VIRIN: 240529-A-SS112-1001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.16 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.