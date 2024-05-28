21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier

U.S. Air Force Capt. Levy Pekar, chaplain, 86th Airlift Wing, gives remarks during a dignified transfer of remains for U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. According to historical war records, during a scouting mission, Baskind, and a fellow Soldier were ambushed by enemy forces. While the other Soldier managed to escape, Baskind was unaccounted for. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)
