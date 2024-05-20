21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier

Members of the German Air Force belonging to the Training Battalion in Germershiem prepare to march out of the Landstuhl Chapel during a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. The remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, who went missing during World War II, were transferred to the custody of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command mortuary affairs team, which serves as the U.S. Army Regional Mortuary for Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

