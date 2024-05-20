Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 1 of 7]

    21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Col. Todd Allison, deputy commander, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, renders honors, before being handed the remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind by German 1st Lt. Noah Ludwig Fischer, honor guard, Training Battalion, Germersheim, during a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. In June 1944, Baskind, a 28-year-old native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, served as a platoon commander in Company C, 899th Tank Destroyer Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    This work, 21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII
    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether

