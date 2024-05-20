U.S. Army Col. Todd Allison, deputy commander, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, renders honors, before being handed the remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind by German 1st Lt. Noah Ludwig Fischer, honor guard, Training Battalion, Germersheim, during a dignified transfer of remains at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, on May 28, 2024. In June 1944, Baskind, a 28-year-old native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, served as a platoon commander in Company C, 899th Tank Destroyer Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 04:18 Photo ID: 8436256 VIRIN: 240529-A-SS112-1004 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.82 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st TSC mortuary affairs team receives remains of missing World War II Soldier [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.