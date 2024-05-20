Charlie Co., 588th Bde. Eng. Bn. conducts Murph Challenge 2024

Sgt. Raymond Martin, a supply sergeant, and Spc. Javon Joseph, a section team chief, both assigned to Charlie Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, complete the Murph Challenge named after Navy Seal Lt. Michael P. Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan June 28, 2005. Murphy left behind the legacy of his incredible workout. Thousands of soldiers participate in a Murph on Memorial Day every year. Iron soldiers completed the workout at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 23, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

