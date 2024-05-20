Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Co., 588th Bde. Eng. Bn. conducts Murph Challenge 2024 [Image 1 of 10]

    Charlie Co., 588th Bde. Eng. Bn. conducts Murph Challenge 2024

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.23.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, complete the Murph Challenge named after Navy Seal Lt. Michael P. Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan June 28, 2005. Murphy left behind the legacy of his incredible workout. Thousands of soldiers participated in a Murph on Memorial Day every year. Iron soldiers completed the workout at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 23, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

    This work, Charlie Co., 588th Bde. Eng. Bn. conducts Murph Challenge 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

