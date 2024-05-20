Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen load AFCENT C-130 with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza [Image 5 of 7]

    Airmen load AFCENT C-130 with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    Bundles of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza are loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 5, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8436231
    VIRIN: 240505-X-YW354-1140
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen load AFCENT C-130 with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    USA
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Gaza Humanitarian Aid

