Airmen load AFCENT C-130 with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

Bundles of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza are loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 5, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

