Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama students, parents prepare for post-secondary future together [Image 2 of 2]

    Camp Zama students, parents prepare for post-secondary future together

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A Zama Middle High School student, front, works on an essay while Brian Spivey, rear, an instructional assistant specialist, gives writing tips during a workshop April 27 at ZMHS on Camp Zama, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 01:17
    Photo ID: 8436112
    VIRIN: 240427-A-HP857-7967
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 445.81 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama students, parents prepare for post-secondary future together [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama students, parents prepare for post-secondary future together
    Camp Zama students, parents prepare for post-secondary future together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama students, parents prepare for post-secondary future together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    Zama Middle High School
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT