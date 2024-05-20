Tristin Hatcher, right, a senior at Zama Middle High School, works on an essay while Brian Spivey, left, an instructional assistant specialist, gives writing tips during a workshop April 27 at ZMHS on Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 01:17
|Photo ID:
|8436111
|VIRIN:
|240427-A-HP857-1881
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|520.64 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama students, parents prepare for post-secondary future together [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama students, parents prepare for post-secondary future together
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT