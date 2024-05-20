ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members conduct SUAS SMEE

A member of the Philippine National Police catches a Skydio X2D small unmanned aircraft system during a SUAS subject matter expert exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 25, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Manser is a California native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

