    ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members conduct SUAS SMEE [Image 8 of 12]

    ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members conduct SUAS SMEE

    BARIRA, PHILIPPINES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a small unmanned aircraft system subject matter exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 25, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    IMAGE INFO

