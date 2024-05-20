ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members conduct SUAS SMEE

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Ladore, a logistics specialist with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, flys a Skydio X2D SUAS during a SUAS subject matter expert exchange for Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 25, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

