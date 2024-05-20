USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Burnell, from Hondo, Texas, stands watch in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

