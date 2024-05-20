Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jan Floresortiz, from Puerto Rico, makes an announcement over the 1MC in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 23:59
    Photo ID: 8436008
    VIRIN: 240529-N-VY281-1058
    Resolution: 1474x2214
    Size: 303.52 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    bridge
    USS Ronald Reagan
    pilot house
    watchstanders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT