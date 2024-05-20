Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land ports at Darwin, Australia [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Emory S. Land ports at Darwin, Australia

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    DARWIN, Australia (May 28, 2024) – Machinist’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Donald Westbrook, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), watches as the tender arrives at HMAS Coonawarra, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, for a regularly scheduled port call, May 28. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 23:31
    Photo ID: 8436007
    VIRIN: 240528-N-OJ012-1687
    Resolution: 5744x3830
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Emory S. Land ports at Darwin, Australia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NavyPartnerships
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #AUKUS
    #AUKUS2024

