USS Emory S. Land ports at Darwin, Australia

DARWIN, Australia (May 28, 2024) – Engineman 3rd Class Nyree Simpson, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), stands watch topside as the tender pulls into HMAS Coonawarra, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, for a regularly scheduled port call. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

