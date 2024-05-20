USS Tripoli conducts boat ops

240525-N-CO542-1044

Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jaime Campos, from Chicago, left, and Seaman Ahjani Allen, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, lower a cargo net aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

