USS Tripoli conducts boat ops

Ensign Jack Olender, the assistant first lieutenant aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), climbs down a pilot’s ladder onto a rigid-hull inflatable (RHIB) in the Pacific Ocean, May 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, US