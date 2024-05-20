Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli conducts boat ops [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Tripoli conducts boat ops

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240525-N-CO542-1003
    Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jaime Campos, from Chicago, left, and Seaman Ahjani Allen, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, attach a pilot’s ladder for a boat drop aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8435860
    VIRIN: 240525-N-CO542-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli conducts boat ops [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

