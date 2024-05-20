Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors conduct boat ops [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Sailors conduct boat ops

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240525-N-IL330-1362
    Sailors attached to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), conduct small-boat operations in a rigid-hull inflatable boat, May 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 21:44
    VIRIN: 240525-N-IL330-1362
    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors conduct boat ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

