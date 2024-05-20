240525-N-IL330-1414

Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) sails through the Pacific Ocean, May 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

Location: SAN DIEGO, US
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors conduct boat ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.