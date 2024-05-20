Kauai Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

The columbarium is seen on Memorial Day at the Kauai Veterans Cemetery, Hanapepe, Hawaii, May 27, 2024. The Kauai Veterans Council hosted a ceremony brought together veterans, community representatives and the public to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. The commanding officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Navy Capt Brett Stevenson, delivered the keynote address. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

