    Kauai Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day [Image 27 of 28]

    Kauai Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    The commanding officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson, and Executive Officer Cdr. Kacee Jossis attend a Memorial Day ceremony, at the Kauai Veterans Cemetery, Hanapepe, Hawaii, May 27, 2024. The ceremony brought together veterans, community representatives and the public to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8435819
    VIRIN: 240527-N-BN624-1336
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.72 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kauai Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day [Image 28 of 28], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kauai
    Memorial Day
    Veterans
    Navy
    Hawaii
    PMRF

