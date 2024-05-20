Mk 38 Gun Shoot

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2024)— Sailors attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) reload a Mk 38 25mm Machine Gun System during a live-fire exercise on board the tender, May 22. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)

