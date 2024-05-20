Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 2]

    Gun Shoot

    GUAM

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2024)— Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Wood (left), attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), supervises a Sailor, attached to the tender, operating an M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise, May 22. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    This work, Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by SR Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

