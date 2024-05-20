PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2024)— Gunner’s Mate Seaman David Ramsey, attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), supervises Retail Specialist Seaman Samuel Alvarado, attached to the tender, operating an M240b machine gun during a live-fire exercise, May 22. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

