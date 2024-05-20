USS Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

240527-N-N08E9-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2024) Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Andrew Kroll shines a knee knocker during cleaning stations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) . Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)

