    USS Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.27.2024

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240527-N-N08E9-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2024) Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Andrew Kroll shines a knee knocker during cleaning stations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) . Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8435555
    VIRIN: 240527-N-NE089-1023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Michael Murphy conducts routine operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)

