Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado, deputy commander, Western Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines, at Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 21, 2024. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy)

