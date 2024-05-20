Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado, deputy commander, Western Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines, salute sideboys during a meeting at Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 21, 2024. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 17:35
|Photo ID:
|8435411
|VIRIN:
|240521-N-N0801-1011
|Resolution:
|2976x1984
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
