Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Gen. Romeo Brawner, chief of staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), right, conduct a pass-in-review of the AFP at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2024. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 17:35 Photo ID: 8435409 VIRIN: 240519-N-N0801-1027 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 557.56 KB Location: MANILA, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.