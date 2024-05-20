Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines [Image 5 of 8]

    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Gen. Romeo Brawner, chief of staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), right, conduct a pass-in-review of the AFP at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2024. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8435409
    VIRIN: 240519-N-N0801-1027
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 557.56 KB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines
    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines
    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines
    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines
    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines
    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines
    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines
    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPACFLT
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT