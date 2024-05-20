Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Gen. Romeo Brawner, chief of staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), right, conduct a pass-in-review of the AFP at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2024. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 17:35
|Photo ID:
|8435409
|VIRIN:
|240519-N-N0801-1027
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|557.56 KB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Philippines [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
