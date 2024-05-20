USS O'Kane conducts a man overboard drill

240526-N-N08E9-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2024) Cmdr. Rich Ray, commanding officer of USS O’Kane (DDG 77), observes a man overboard drill. O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Beverly Dempsey)

