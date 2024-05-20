240526-N-N08E9-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2024) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Jacquelyn Tidd conducts bridge calls as navigator aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Beverly Dempsey)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8435384
|VIRIN:
|240526-N-NE089-1021
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|623.07 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS O'Kane conducts a man overboard drill [Image 3 of 3]
