USS O'Kane conducts a man overboard drill

240526-N-N08E9-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2024) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Jacquelyn Tidd conducts bridge calls as navigator aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Beverly Dempsey)

Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN